BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are on scene at a hit-and-run crash near Copley Square.

Officials reported that a male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash, which happened on the Copley Square ramp leaving the Mass Pike’s eastbound side.

The ramps to and from the Pike are now back open. The investigation is ongoing.

