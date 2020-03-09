MSP: Quincy man arrested on firearms charges following traffic stop in Mattapan

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man was ordered held on $15,000 bail after state police officers recovered a loaded gun in his car over the weekend.

Darius Collins, 23, was arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a number of weapons charges including, possession of a firearm without a license and improper storage, according to a release issued by state police.

Troopers pulled him over on Hannon Street around 5 p.m. Saturday after noticing his blue BMW did not have an inspection sticker, according to the release.

Collins was taken into custody on two active warrants and officers discovered a loaded Springfield XD5 .45 caliber pistol in the BMW.

