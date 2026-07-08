BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth County District Attorney confirmed to 7NEWS that investigators are seeking a criminal charge against Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues.

State police detectives have asked for a hearing to see if a charge of assault and battery can be filed.

The DA’s office said this is connected to a complaint filed in June, which led to a harassment prevention order.

During a court hearing last month, a 17-year-old testified Rodrigues grabbed her by her waist during a parade in May.

The student said she didn’t know who he was, felt uncomfortable, and tried to pull away.

A teacher who was at the parade testified about what he witnessed during last month’s hearing.

“To see what I saw at the moment was kind of unbelievable, it was the mayor,” Andrew Fantucchio, Band Director, said. “Watching at that moment, I saw something I thought was inappropriate.”

The case gained attention when the girl’s mother interrupted the high school graduation ceremony, saying the mayor showed up despite a harassment prevention order from the court and another order from the school to stay away.

In the hearing, the Mayor admitted he may have touched the girl, but he didn’t mean to make anyone uncomfortable.

“I felt awful as a father of three daughters, and also as someone who has always protected children, I didn’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable,” Rodrigues said.

A judge declined to extend the harassment prevention order, saying the Mayor’s actions were unprofessional, but didn’t meet a standard of indecency.

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