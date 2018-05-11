MSP seeking public’s help identifying man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman along a riverside roadway in Watertown Thursday.

A woman in her 20s told police that she was indecently assaulted by a man around 2:45 p.m. while walking along Greenough Boulevard.

The suspect allegedly rushed from behind, grabbed her and began to forcibly kiss her as she tried to break free. He also indecently touched the victim as she shouted “no” and “stop,” state police said.

The victim said she tried to get the attention of passing cars during the attack but no one stopped. She eventually broke free and ran diagonally across the street towards Grove Street as the man walked away in the opposite direction, police added.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who appeared to be in his early 30s, about 5-feet-4-inches tall, with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hat, gray t-shirt and jeans.

Police believe that the suspect was hanging around a dock on the river, west of the playground at Artesani Park, prior to the attack. During this time, the suspect was with an older Hispanic man, who appeared to be in his late 50s or early 60s, with gray hair and facial hair, wearing a red shirt and holding a multicolored hat. The suspect and the older man were drinking beers out of large cans, police said.

Troopers searched the bike paths and lots around the park and boulevard but did not find either man.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or recognizes the suspect or older man is urged to call 911 or the state police Brighton barracks at 617-727-4812.

