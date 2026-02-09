BOSTON (WHDH) - A Worcester County Grand Jury returned indictments against four Massachusetts State Police officials after the conclusion of a nine-month independent investigation into the death of a 25-year-old Massachusetts State Police Recruit, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell and Attorney David Meier announced Tuesday.

On September 13, 2024, Enrique Delgado-Garcia died from injuries he sustained while training to become a Massachusetts State Police Trooper. He was repeatedly punched in the head by another recruit during boxing training at the State Police Academy in New Braintree. His autopsy revealed he died of multiple blunt force trauma to the head, and a neck fracture, according to attorneys for his family.

Campbell said death investigations are typically handled by local district attorney’s offices, but in this case, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early determined that his office had a conflict of interest since Delgado-Garcia formerly worked in that office as a victim witness advocate. Campbell appointed Meier, an independent investigator, to review the case.

Meier said his investigation found Delgado-Garcia’s training instructors committed a series of “wanton and reckless acts.” Meier announced several indictments against four Massachusetts State Police officials Tuesday.

Sergeant Jennifer Penton, the supervisor at the time of Delgado-Garcia’s death, is facing charges of Involuntary Manslaughter, Causing Serious Bodily Injury to a Person Participating in a Training Program Involving Physical Exercise, and Perjury. The Grand Jury found that Penton lied under oath about when she learned Delgado-Garcia had suffered a possible concussion.

“You wouldn’t lie if you did nothing wrong, if you weren’t trying to cover up something. The person was charged with perjury, that’s a serious felony,” said Michael Wilcox, Delgado-Garcia’s family’s attorney.

Trooper Edwin Rodriguez, Trooper David Montanez, and Trooper Casey LaMonte each face charges of Involuntary Manslaughter and Causing Serious Bodily Injury to a Person Participating in a Training Program Involving Physical Exercise.

— Attorney for Delgado-Garcia’s Family Speaks Out —

Campbell said Delgado-Garcia complained of concussion-like symptoms two days before he died, and claimed the health condition was ignored and he was forced to box again the next day.

“Based upon the facts and the law, the evidence gathered by the Grand Jury compels criminal prosecution of certain members of the Academy’s Defensive Tactics Unit: the Supervisor of the Unit and three full-time instructors,” said Meier. “These individuals engaged in ongoing interactions with Enrique Delgado Garcia on September 11, when he suffered concussion-like symptoms, and September 12, when he was knocked unconscious.”

In a statement, Campbell wrote, “Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia should be alive today, fulfilling his dream of serving as a Massachusetts State Trooper. I first thank his family and the public for their tremendous patience. I am grateful for Attorney David Meier’s diligent and extensive efforts to follow the facts and seek accountability for those responsible for Enrique’s death.

State police trainees selflessly commit themselves to public service, and those responsible for training them have a duty to protect them from preventable harm. In no way is this investigation, and the charges it has yielded, a condemnation of all law enforcement. We can both honor the men and women who serve and protect our communities, often in difficult and dangerous circumstances, while also ensuring accountability within the system, especially when someone dies.”

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble also responded to the announcement, writing in part, “Today is a difficult and somber day for the Massachusetts State Police as we continue to understand the events that led to the tragic death of Trooper Enrique Delgado Garcia. As a law enforcement agency, we respect the legal process and have fully cooperated with the independent investigation while remaining focused on our mission and continuing the important work of keeping Massachusetts communities safe.”

The command staff at the training facility has since been replaced, and they are no longer boxing while they conduct their own independent investigation.

