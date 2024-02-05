DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police responded to a reported shooting at a trailer park on Route 1 in Danvers Monday afternoon.

Just before 2:15 p.m. officers could be seen removing a male individual from the trailer in question before searching him and placing him on a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance. MSP confirmed shortly after that the suspect was in custody.

Officials said on X, formerly Twitter, that “initial reports are that this incident involves a barricaded and likely armed suspect” and asked the public to avoid the area.

Police identified the barricaded suspect as a male and said a “female shooting victim has been transported to a hospital”.

MassDOT reported that Route 1 is closed in the area of the incident.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox