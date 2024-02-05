DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police responded to a reported shooting at a trailer park on Route 1 in Danvers Monday afternoon.

Just before 2:15 p.m. officers could be seen removing a male individual from the trailer in question before searching him and placing him on a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance. MSP confirmed shortly after that the suspect was in custody.

Officials said on X, formerly Twitter, that “initial reports are that this incident involves a barricaded and likely armed suspect” and asked the public to avoid the area.

Police identified the barricaded suspect as a male and said a “female shooting victim has been transported to a hospital”.

MassDOT reported that Route 1 is closed in the area of the incident.

Route One south in Danvers now shutdown with massive police response to possible active shooter…avoid the area…we will not show positions of tactical teams for safety of law enforcement #7News pic.twitter.com/Wn0dCi2z29 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 5, 2024

Breaking Update:State Troopers now evacuating a nearby daycare center next to the scene of the standoff on route 1 in Danvers…the road by the standoff southbound remains closed to traffic #7News pic.twitter.com/8GfrCnEU0n — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 5, 2024

UPDATE #2-Male suspect is believed barricaded inside a trailer. A female shooting victim has been transported to a hospital. This is an ongoing situation; he public is asked to avoid the area. The @NEMLEC tactical team is assisting Troopers and @DanversPolice Officers on-scene. https://t.co/gRZk82jZ2j — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 5, 2024

UPDATE #3–Suspect in the Danvers shooting is in custody. Highway remains closed. https://t.co/3A8RG3A5PA — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 5, 2024

