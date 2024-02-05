DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police responded to a reported shooting at a trailer park on Route 1 in Danvers Monday afternoon.
Just before 2:15 p.m. officers could be seen removing a male individual from the trailer in question before searching him and placing him on a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance. MSP confirmed shortly after that the suspect was in custody.
Officials said on X, formerly Twitter, that “initial reports are that this incident involves a barricaded and likely armed suspect” and asked the public to avoid the area.
Police identified the barricaded suspect as a male and said a “female shooting victim has been transported to a hospital”.
MassDOT reported that Route 1 is closed in the area of the incident.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
