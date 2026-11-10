CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have agreed to pay Karen Read $100,000 to settle a lawsuit against the department.

Read sued state police and the Town of Canton in June accusing both of bias and corruption.



State police said they’ve added more training and oversight for officers in the wake of the Karen Read case in an effort to prevent misconduct.

Former State Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the case against Read, was fired in March of last year following a disciplinary board review over sexist and racist text messages.

Read was aquitted for the murder of Boston police officer John O’Keefe, who died during a blizzard in January 2022.



O’Keefe’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Read, which is still pending.

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