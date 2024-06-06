BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police troopers impounded more than a dozen illegal mopeds and scooters Tuesday.

“The two Troopers were able to identify dozens mopeds and scooters that were improperly registered or being operated by unlicensed individuals,” state police said in a statement. “The two Troopers cited the operators, who at the time were inside an establishment having a meal.”

Authorities said 14 total mopeds and scooters were removed from the area of Dartmouth Street and in the Fenway.

“In recent weeks, many complaints have been received by citizens and residents regarding mopeds and scooters operating erratically and without regard to traffic laws,” police said. “The Troopers received many thanks from passersby and residents as the mopeds were secured, and towed from the area.”

Earlier this week, the city sent a letter to several delivery apps raising concerns about scooter and moped drivers operating erratically or breaking the law.

The police commissioner and chief of streets said they will hold the apps responsible for continued violations by their drivers.

