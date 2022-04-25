Eight head of rare “Kerry” cattle, one Holstein cow and 22 Saanen, Lamancha and Alpine-mix goats are looking for their forever homes following an animal cruelty investigation, according to the MSPCA.

Tom Grenham, director of law enforcement at the MSPCA, said his team responded to a request from the Amherst animal welfare officer on March 14. While there, a veterinarian listed all of the cows as severely neglected and malnourished—and all were infected with parasites.

The goats were described as severely neglected and malnourished and also infected with both internal and external parasites.

“It was very clear upon arrival that the animals were in very serious trouble, with one cow having already died and the others in need of dire medical attention,” he said.

Three animals—one cow and two goats—were suffering and had to be euthanized at the scene.

“Unfortunately half of the goat herd tested positive for an infectious disease called Caprine Arthritis Encephalitis (CAE) and had to be humanely euthanized,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “The remaining herd members that tested negative are considered exposed to CAE, but are thriving. We’ll be making the remaining herd available for adoption at a farm in which they can be the only goats and sheep on the property.”

The MSPCA filed 35 counts of felony animal cruelty against Shannon Rice-Nichols of Hadley, Mass., who is set to be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on May 12.

Anyone interested in adopting can contact the farm here.

