BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is preparing to head down to Texas to help dogs and cats in shelters that lost power during the deep freeze.

The blast of winter overwhelmed the electrical grid in Texas last week and left millions, including animals, shivering in the cold.

Some animals ended up freezing to death at a sanctuary in San Antonio, including chimpanzees, monkeys, lemurs, and birds.

The MSPCA-Angell is looking to assist impacted shelters by sending four vans equipped with dozens of empty carriers and space for nearly 100 pets.

Four vans. Eight teammates. Dozens of empty pet carriers – and space for nearly 100 pets. Texas, the cavalry is on the way! #TexasFreeze #TexasStrong @NEAnimalShelter pic.twitter.com/Q8faHhHj1h — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) February 23, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)