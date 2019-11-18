MSPCA-Angell holding ‘Catsgiving’ food drive to feed homeless cats this holiday season

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA-Angell shelter is looking for donations of wet or dry cat food to support their Catsgiving for Every Cat food drive, which is aimed at supporting the homeless animals they support every year.

To help the population of outdoor cats living in alleys and under porches in the Greater Boston area, the MSPCA is asking for donations of wet or dry cat food during the food drive that runs through Sunday, Nov. 24.

Food can be dropped off at the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center during open hours, or at the Mandarin Oriental hotel at 776 Boylston St. in Boston.

All of the food raised will be distributed to the dozens of local caretakers who feed and otherwise look after outdoor cats across the city, as well as to families struggling to afford pet food during the Holiday season.

In a statement MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley said, “Every year around this time people ask us what they can do to make life safer and more comfortable for outdoor cats living in their communities, and donations of unopened wet and dry food is the single most important way to help this vulnerable feline population.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)