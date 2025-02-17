BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA-Angell and its MASS coalition partners are calling on those who may have missed their human love connection on Valentine’s Day—and all humans with space in their homes and hearts—to consider adopting a dog—and will soon be waiving adoption fees to help make it happen.

“Right now, we’ve got a ton of dogs in our care, and we know that our partners are dealing with the same capacity crunch,” explained Jamie Garabedian, project manager in the MSPCA-Angell’s Animal Protection Division. “Valentine’s Day often elicits feelings of love and companionship, things we really want our dogs to experience, so it’s the perfect time to call for adopters.”

During the “Missed Connections” adoption event, which begins Monday, Feb. 17 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 23, fees will be waived for all dogs aged one and older at MSPCA shelters in Boston, Methuen, Salem, and Centerville on Cape Cod, as well as Baypath Humane Society, Boston Animal Control, Berkshire Humane Society, Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, and Worcester Animal Rescue League. The groups hope to collectively rehome at least 100 dogs during the event.

“Our shelters are full because of a decrease in adoptions happening while we’re fighting a battle on two fronts—an increase in local surrenders, plus a huge demand for out-of-state transports,” Garabedian expounded.

More information, including hours at each location and links to see what dogs are available, may be found at mspca.org/dogs.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)