BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA-Angell announced it is holding emergency pop-up pet food pantries as funding for SNAP benefits remains uncertain amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The organization said they have received many calls from pet owners struggling to feed their four-legged family members, so they have been working on overdrive and calling for donations to try and meet the increased need for pet food.

“Families are vulnerable right now and we know that,” said Mike Keiley, Director of Adoption Centers for MSPCA-Angell. “When people struggle, animals struggle — so this is all about making sure that the whole family is cared for.”

The first public food pantry was held Friday. MSPCA Community Outreach teams said the pantries will be open to the public at all of the MSPCA shelters throughout the month of November.

“My cat food is going down a little bit, so it feels actually really good that I know that the community’s actually helping us out,” said one woman at the pop-up pantry in Jamaica Plain Friday.

Those who would like to donate are asked to send food via wish lists at mspca.org/wishlist or dakinhumane.org/shop.

Monetary donations to help buy food may be made at mspca.org/foodsupport.

The MSPCA-Angell says food may also be dropped off at their shelters in Boston, Methuen, Salem, and Centerville on Cape Cod, as well as Dakin Humane in Springfield.

