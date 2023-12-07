Officials with the MSPCA-Angell are looking to find a home for a 9-month-old puppy who recently recovered from surviving a skewer piercing his stomach.

The MSPCA-Angell announced that Bob, a pit bull terrier, is up for adoption after recovering from much-needed surgery provided through the organization.

The procedure was performed after officials said Bob was originally surrendered to Boston Animal Control back in November, with staff noticing “something was amiss.”

“Bob’s previous owner mentioned that he had some kind of protrusion on his flank, but we couldn’t find anything when he first came to us,” MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley said in a statement. “After a couple weeks, it became clear Bob was in pain, but we weren’t sure why, so we brought him to Angell for imaging.”

An Angell radiology team was able to find the source of said pain, discovering a wooden skewer inside of the dog, the kind often used when preparing food.

“It seems that Bob ate the skewer and it pierced his stomach—something that is usually immediately clear and requires urgent care,” Keiley explained. “But there are rare instances like this one where something small and sharp pierces the stomach wall, but the stomach wall then heals on its own, making the problem much harder to detect.”

Regardless of when Bob ate the skewer, officials said the procedure on Dec. 1 was a success and in the time since then, the puppy has recovered and is now “looking for his forever family.”

Described as being playful and incredibly sweet by shelter staff, the MSPCA-Angell asks that anyone interested in adopting him submit an inquiry at mspca.org/bostonadopt or by visiting the MSPCA Boston Adoption Center during open hours, Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.

Anyone interested in contributing to the MSPCA’s mission as it continues to support pups like Bob and more can donate here.