Kitten lovers rejoice! Bear is a gorgeous kitten who is athletic and loves to play. This weeks-old sweetie would do well in a home with another cat friend (of any age or gender) and would especially love an active owner with plenty of interest in playing.

Bear was found outside with his siblings and was quite shy upon arrival at the MSPCA in Boston but he’s come a long way since! He’s up to date on all of his shots now, is already neutered and is ready to go!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

