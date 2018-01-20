(WHDH) – No one deserves to go from homeless to house cat quite like 3-year-old Bessie, a sweet little cat found as a stray who luckily made her way to the MSPCA’s Boston adoption Center.

Bessie is a little on the shy side but if you rub her ears and scratch her chin she quickly remembers why in her heart of hearts she loves people!

Bessie is now spayed and up to date on all her shots and would be a fabulous addition to any home.

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

