BOSTON (WHDH) – Meet Billy!

This sweet 4-year-old “MinPin” is so called because he hops and scampers around just like a billy goat! Billy is super curious and his favorite thing in the world is to investigate… everything.

New places, new people, new toys — you name it — his little guy would get on well in just about any home and would love to perch on your lap while you watch TV or read.

He’s already neutered and in wonderful health.

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

