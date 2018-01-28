(WHDH) – Blanche the black lab has eyes so soulful that volunteers and staff at the MSPCA-Angell just know she’s in love—with everyone!

This sweet-natured senior girl of 10 years is looking for a family with whom she can spend her golden years. She is very gentle and loving—and well past all the annoying puppy stuff. She knows her “sits” and her “downs” and her “thank you very much’s” and is all around a wonderful dog.

She is in wonderful health and up to date on all her shots. She just needs a loving home and family to call her own.

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)