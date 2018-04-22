(WHDH) – Brady’s in the house and he’s wearing his tux!

This adorable 2-year-old cat is sweet and loving and needs to go home with this feline pal, Mufasa. Both animals are currently bunking down at the MSPCA-Angell adoption center in Boston and are the bestest of best friends.

Brady is a cuddler and loves to play. Mufasa is more chill and loves long naps (usually with Brady).

This feline pair is puurfect for the adopter who wants to take home two cats in one visit. And who doesn’t?

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

