(WHDH) – Meet Bupkis! This large mixed breed pit bull is as beguiling as they come.

Due to his size and his boisterous personality, Bupkis would do best in a home with large dog experience.

Need a hiking or running buddy with four legs and an appetite for adventure? Bupkis is your dog! He would love a home with an active individual or family.

Bupkis is already neutered and in wonderful health. He just needs a special person to take him home!

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

