BOSTON (WHDH) - MSPCA-Angell Pet of the Week: Chanel the dog

Four-year-old Chanel is a shy, nervous Pit Bull mix who needs a patient and understanding individual or family to take her under their wing. This adorable dog is a diamond in the rough: a sweet personality inside an active dog who would love an energetic partner who can take her on long walks in the woods or along the sidewalk. Chanel was overwhelmed and frightened of the activity inside the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center in Jamaica Plain, so staff arranged for her to live in a foster home, from which she is available for adoption.

She is spayed and in wonderful health. She just needs a perfect forever home next!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

