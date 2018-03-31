BOSTON (WHDH) – Meet Clint!

This 1-year-old mixed hound dog is a big and long-legged boy with an equally big personality!

Clint is as social as they come: he loves people, large and small and adores attention. In return he offers abundant wiggling, wagging and snuggling.

As a bonafide hound dog, Clint loves to be outside following his nose – and he’d do best with an active person or family who wants to spend lots of time outside walking, running and hiking.

Think you’ve got what it takes to welcome this fab four-legged into your home? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

