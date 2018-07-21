(WHDH) – Fancy a fancy dog?

Colby, a 2-year-old Maltese, is as gorgeous as he is sweet!

Believe it or not, this adorable black and white love bug arrived at the MSPCA’s Boston adoption with his fur so matted and dirty that he needed a “summer shave.”

Now leaner (but not meaner), this gem is looking for a new home.

Colby is nervous at first but within minutes he is all yours! He loves laying on naps, kissing staff and volunteers on the lips, and enjoying time outside.

He’s in wonderful health and he’s already neutered and up-to-date on his shots!

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

