Dia the cat is six years old and she’s looking for love!

This sweet girl loves to cuddle and relax. She loves children and adults.

She’s the perfect, sweet-natured house cat. Got a lounge-y area in the sun that needs a cat to tame it? Look no further than Dia.

She’s in great health, already spayed, and up to date on all her vaccinations. She just needs you!

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)