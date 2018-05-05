(WHDH) – Three-year-old extraordinaire, Dior, has got it all!

This sweet gray tabby is as affectionate as they come. He loves attention from the staff and visitors at the MSPCA-Angell in Jamaica Plain where he is currently living until he can be adopted.

Dior loves to place his head in your hand when you pet him and enjoys play time with virtually any kind of toy.

He’s already neutered and in wonderful health. The only thing this boy needs is a home – and maybe that home is yours!

Wanna know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

