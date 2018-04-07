(WHDH) – Duke is on the loose!

This adorable 1-year-old mixed hound dog started life in the South but now calls Massachusetts home. Well, he will just as soon as he can leave the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center in Jamaica Plain for life in an adoptive home.

Duke is the perfect dog for the active person or family — he loves to play, chase and run. If you like those things then he may be the perfect canine companion for you!

Duke is already neutered and ready to leave the adoption center.

He is receiving some basic behavior training, but the staff recommends he be fully obedience trained so he’s as well behaved as can be. He’s already well on his way!

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)