MSPCA-Angell Pet of the Week: Esco the dog

(WHDH) — This week’s MSPCA-Angell Pet of the Week is Esco the dog.

This 8-year-old pit bull mix has a heart of gold and is a real gentleman. Esco loves long walks through the neighborhood followed by long naps on the couch. Whoever adopts this loving dog will also be gifted with endless snuggles and dog kisses. He’s already neutered and in wonderful health. He’s ready to go home!

Wanna know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

