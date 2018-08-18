A little black guy named, of all things, “Guy” is resting at the MSPCA-Angell adoption center in Jamaica Plain after he was found on the streets in Allston.

Not much is known about this young city slicker, who’s about a year old, since he was a stray. Staffers do know, however, that he’s playful, social, and very friendly.

In the market for a young outgoing cat/best friend? Get to know Guy!

He’s wonderful health and already neutered and up to date on his shots.

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

