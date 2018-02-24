(WHDH) – 10-year-old Jello was found as a stray and brought to the MSPCA-Angell in Jamaica Plain by a kind stranger who found him struggling to find something to eat outside.

This handsome cat is sweet and friendly and was probably once someone’s pet before he got lost or was turned out.

The adoption center performed some dental work to improve the condition of his teeth and now that he’s on the other side of that, Jello wants to go home!

He is already neutered and in wonderful health. He just needs the perfect landing pad – and that may just be your house!

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)