MSPCA-Angell Pet of the Week: Kermit the special needs cat

BOSTON (WHDH) - Kermit was found outside as a stray and was rushed to the MSPCA in Jamaica Plain by a good Samaritan. Thank goodness for that! Kermit was born with a condition that makes him wobbly, and he’s currently on medication to treat this. He’ll likely always need to be under the care of a veterinarian to ensure his condition stays stable.

But despite this challenge, Kermit is as friendly and adoring as they come. He loves to kick back for belly rubs and chin scratches and would love to be in a quiet home with someone who values him!

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)