(WHDH) – Meet Luciel!

This six-month-old German Shephard/lab mix is a huge puppy looking for a home with lots of space to run and play—and an individual or family with lots of time for training.

Luciel is cautious around new people but does so well with a confident handler. She loves playing with other dogs and the staff feels she would benefit tremendously from living with a confident, well-socialized dog.

Her adoption fee includes a Beginner’s Obedience Training session, too!

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

