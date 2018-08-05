BOSTON (WHDH) – Meet Thingilo! This young guy is unusual for all sorts of reasons, not least of which is his name.

Thingilo lost his home when his owners had to move and now he waits for a new one at the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center in Jamaica Plain, and he’s made it clear he’s done waiting!

Thingilo is a teeny tiny tot with a huge personality. He loves to cuddle with his person and loves gentle play and outings in the city.

He’s a wonderful little companion and he’s looking for you! He’s in wonderful health and already neutered and up to date on his shots.

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

