(WHDH) – Attention cat snugglers! Lazy and Pito are on the lookout for YOU.

This bonded pair – Lazy, a female, and Pito, a boy – are on the hunt for a new home after losing the only family they’ve ever had.

They love spending time with each other and enjoy human company just as much. Both would prepare a quieter home because new people can sometimes make them nervous.

Lazy and Pito are currently housed together at the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center in Jamaica Plain and staffers are looking for a home that would welcome both of them.

Lazy is spade and Pito is neutered and both are in wonderful health.

Wanna know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

