Nearly a dozen purebred, exotic cats are now under the care of MSPCA-Angell, with the organization hopeful to put the felines up for adoption soon.

MSPCA-Angell announced on social media that eight Abyssinian cats were brought in after being surrendered by an owner who they said “couldn’t give them the care they needed.”

Currently housed at the organization’s Cape Cod Adoption Center, they are the first Abyssinian cats the non-profit have received in five years, according to MSPCA-Angell.

The new arrivals also mark the first time the organization’s received multiple Abyssinian cats in more than a decade.

“It’s not often we get these kinds of purebred, exotic cats, let alone in these numbers,” Shelter Manager Colleen Evans said in a statement.

Officials said the cats require some medical care before being put up for adoption. The exotic felines are currently being treated for gastrointestinal problems, while some are also being treated for “minor upper respiratory infections.”

However, the organization said the cats will likely be ready to find new homes within the next couple of weeks.

“We expect they’ll be healthy and ready for new homes in the next two weeks,” the MSPCA-Angell twitter account stated. “Interested adopters may apply at http://mspca.org/capeadopt.”

