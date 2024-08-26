BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA-Angell is seeking a home for a 15-year-old cat who recovered from serious injuries after being hit by a car earlier this year.

The MSPCA in a statement Monday said the cat, whose name is Mittens, was hit on March 24. The crash broke both his front legs. It also broke his jaw, rendering him unable to eat.

“Despite his obvious suffering, his owners refused treatment—and that’s when MSPCA Law Enforcement stepped in,” the MSPCA said.

MSPCA-Angell Vice President of Animal Protection Mike Keiley said Mittens was living in a home in western Massachusetts. Keiley said authorities secured a warrant to seize and hold Mittens. In late June, Mittens’ owners forfeited him to the MSPCA after they failed to pay a court-ordered bond.

Keiley said Mittens’ situation was “incredibly unique and very complicated.”

“Given his age and the extensive injuries he had when he came to us, the decision in most cases like this would have been euthanasia,” he said.

But Mittens was considered live evidence in an animal cruelty investigation. And when law enforcement seized him, the MSPCA did not have full ownership.

“Knowing that, our vets examined him and believed that, although it would take a long time, they had the skills necessary to repair his injuries while keeping him as comfortable as possible,” Keiley said.

With their “responsibility as a law enforcement department” in mind, Keiley said officials knew nursing Mittens back to health was the right thing to do, regardless of cost.

Roughly five months after he was injured, Mittens is now available for adoption. As part of the MSPCA-Angell’s Felineanomenon adoptathon, new owners have the option to adopt him for free through Friday.

Keiley said people who treated Mittens’ described him as being incredibly tolerant and nice, despite his injuries.

“As he healed, that super friendly personality has only shown itself more and more!” Keiley said.

“At 15-years-old, he’s actually the oldest adoptable cat we’ve ever neutered, but he still has plenty of good years left, and we know he’ll make a perfect companion for the right adopters!” he continued.

Staff at the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center, where Mittens received his care, said they think he will do well in a home with a dog or other cats and may be able to live with children, so long as they are gentle with him.

Anyone interested in adopting Mittens can do so by visiting mspca.org/mittens.

Keiley estimated the MSPCA-Angell spent more than $20,000 to help Mittens, while searching for his new home, officials said they are also hoping supporters will donate to offset the cost of care.

