MSPCA-Angell to waive adoption fees for small pets this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - MSPCA-Angell is dropping adoption fees this weekend for more than 200 small pets, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, mice, and birds.

The small animals have filled the non-profit’s locations in Boston, Methuen, and Centerville, prompting the need to hold a one-day “adoptathon” that aims to put all of them into new homes, according to officials.

The adoption fees will be waived on Saturday, Nov. 10, at all three shelters. Depending on the pet adopters bring home, they can save between $10 and $75 on fees.

Qualifying pets include rabbits, small birds, ferrets, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, rats, mice, and chinchillas.

There are more than 60 rabbits available and officials say they are quiet, require little space and can be easily trained.

“Some people, especially first time adopters, may be wary of rabbits because they have little experience with them,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at MSPCA-Angell. “But this is an opportunity to get to know a bunny—and for us to reinforce why they’re such great pets.”

Parakeets, cockatiels, doves, finches and an array of guinea pigs are also available.

“Birds and guinea pigs make wonderful first-time pets for young families and they’re an especially great way to introduce kids to the wonders and responsibilities associated with pet keeping,” added Keiley. “And since we have so many to choose from we’re confident we’ve got the right pet for every person who comes in on Saturday.”

For more information, hours and directions to the shelters, click here.

