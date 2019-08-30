METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) at Nevins Farm in Methuen has launched an emergency vaccination clinic for horses across the Merrimack Valley after seven horses and four humans tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).

Horse owners who cannot afford the West Nile Innovator vaccine can sign up to get their horses vaccinated by the MSPCA’s equine and farm animal program team.

To qualify, owners must complete a short online survey.

Vaccinations are scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

