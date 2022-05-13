BOSTON (WHDH) - A Bengal kitten who recently underwent successful surgery has been named after the star singer Shakira because the feline’s “newly repaired hips don’t lie,” the MSPCA-Angell announced Friday.

Earlier this week, the MSPCA asked the public for help naming the rare exotic cat after a good Samaritan brought Shakira to the MSPCA in late April because she was unable to walk.

Veterinarians say Shakira underwent successful surgery to repair her pelvic fractures earlier this week.

“Hundreds of people chimed in across our various social media platforms, and we landed on a name for the exotic cat. She’s now called Shakira because, as some followers noted, her newly repaired hips don’t lie,” the MSPCA said in a statement.

The MSPCA noted that they are no longer accepting adoption inquiries. An adoption team hopes to place Shakira in a home in the coming days.

Most Bengal cats are brown or silver, but Shakira’s orange and gold color make her very unique.

