MSPCA-Boston inviting kids to read bedtime stories to animals this holiday season

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is calling for Santa’s helpers.

The nonprofit organization is inviting children ages 6 to 10 and their parents or guardians to bring their pajamas on Dec. 13 and read bedtime stories to some of the shelter’s adoptable animals.

After the reading session at the organization’s South Huntington Avenue location, the storytime guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy hot chocolate and cookies.

Those interested in participating can register now by clicking HERE.

