MSPCA bracing for influx of surrendered animals as coronavirus pandemic impacts Mass. residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the number of pets surrendered to their adoption centers has decreased since the coronavirus pandemic began but that they’re expecting this trend to soon change.

Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs, says the MSPCA is preparing for an influx of surrendered animals.

“We are bracing for a wave of COVID-19 surrenders in the coming weeks as both the disease—and the economic fallout associated with it—bite deeper in Massachusetts,” he said.

The MSPCA is doing what they can to prevent a surrender crisis by continuing to find homes for the animals and its care and providing necessary resources to the community.

“In just the last four weeks we’ve delivered over 50,000 pet meals to food pantries, ensuring that animal owners facing economic hardship can at least feed their animals,” Keiley added.

The MSPCA’s three adoption centers — in Boston, Methuen and Centerville on Cape Cod — have temporarily transitioned to appointment-based adoptions and surrenders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“This new model ensures we can respect social distancing and do our part to mitigate the spread of the virus while still finding homes for animals,” said Rafferty-Arnold.

One animal looking for a home is a 5-year-old Chihuahua named Chloe. She was surrendered to the Boston Adoption Center after her owner died from COVID-19 complications.

