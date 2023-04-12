BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA caring for a three-year-old Goldendoodle who escaped his home through a fence and was struck by a car, the organization said Wednesday.

Teddy was a typical happy young dog when tragedy struck, the MSPCA said. His owners brought him to Angell Animal Medical Center following the accident last month, where veterinarians confirmed Teddy’s front right leg was fractured and he had a deep wound on his front left leg – injuries that could take months to heal.

“Teddy’s case is complex,” said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley . “When we discussed it with [his owners] and detailed Teddy’s expected recovery process, they decided it would be best to surrender, so we could rehome him.”

“We understand and respect the owners’ decision, and are hopeful that we can give Teddy the care he needs that will allow us to find him a new family to help with the final stages of his recovery,” he added.

Teddy’s injuries have left unanswered questions for his veterinarians in terms of when and if he will heal completely.

“Right now, Teddy’s leg is in a splint, but it’s not yet clear if it will heal properly,” said Dr. Wendy Huang, shelter veterinarian at the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center. “It’s possible that the leg may need to be amputated, but it’s too early to tell at this point.”

“We’re changing the splint and bandages weekly and reassessing,” she added. “We’ll take more x-rays in a few weeks that will help us determine the best course of action.”

Staff say Teddy’s ordeal has not dampened his spirit.

“Teddy’s moving around well with the splint, and he’s incredibly sweet,” Huang said. “When he spends time with us in the [Adoption Center] office, he’s well behaved and friendly. He’ll be a wonderful pet when he’s ready to find his new home.”

Shelter veterinarians will continue to treat Teddy over the next several weeks and the MSPCA said it will post on social media when it begins accepting adoption applications.

The cost of caring for Teddy could top $10,000, depending on how his recovery goes. Donations can be made at mspca.org/teddy.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)