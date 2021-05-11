MSPCA: Death of cat found bound, shot in Cambridge ‘may not have been isolated incident’

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - As police and the MSPCA continue to ask for tips that would help them find the person responsible for binding and fatally shooting a cat in Cambridge earlier this month, the nonprofit says investigators now believe what happened to the feline was not an isolated incident.

In a statement on Tuesday, the MSPCA noted “striking similarities” between what happened to Gosha, a young male cat that was found dead near the intersection of Hurley and Sciarappa Streets in Cambridge at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, and two others incidents involving cats in the neighborhood.

The organization said another pet cat from the same neighborhood went missing and returned the next day with some kind of chemical or thermal burns and BB gunshot wounds similar to those found on Gosha. The other cat, whose owners have asked to remain anonymous, said she found her cat with multiple BB gunshot wounds after it spent the night outside in March.

“Her owner filed a report with the Cambridge police department rushed the cat to Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston where veterinarians were able to remove some—but not all—of the BBs,” the organization wrote.

Anyone with information about what may have happened to the March cat, or Gosha, to call the MSPCA at 1-800-628-5808 or the Cambridge Police Dept. at 617-349-3300. A $2,500 reward for information leading to an animal cruelty conviction in the Gosha case is currently being offered.

