BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is heading down to Texas to transport pets impacted by the deep freeze back to the Bay State.

The MSPCA-Angell sent four vans equipped with dozens of empty carriers and space for nearly 100 pets down to Texas, where a blast of winter weather recently overwhelmed the electrical grid in Texas and left millions, including animals, shivering in the cold.

Some animals ended up freezing to death at a sanctuary in San Antonio, including chimpanzees, monkeys, lemurs, and birds.

The MSPCA says they plan on bringing as many pets as they can back to Mass., where demand for adoptable animals is said to be soaring.

BREAKING: MSPCA and @NEAnimalShelter teams are ON THE WAY to #Austin to transport as many pets as we can from storm-ravaged Texas to Massachusetts, where demand for adoptables is soaring. Follow for updates and details on how YOU can help! https://t.co/gvBxqHOXY0 pic.twitter.com/6YfN7J2qyC — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) February 23, 2021

Four vans. Eight teammates. Dozens of empty pet carriers – and space for nearly 100 pets. Texas, the cavalry is on the way! #TexasFreeze #TexasStrong @NEAnimalShelter pic.twitter.com/Q8faHhHj1h — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) February 23, 2021

