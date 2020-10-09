MSPCA in desperate need of adopters after 19 cats from overcrowded shelter arrive in Mass.

CENTERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — The MSPCA-Angell announced Friday that they are in desperate need of adopters after 19 cats made their way from an overcrowded shelter in Georgia to Massachusetts this week.

The cats, 14 of whom are 8-week-old kittens and five of whom are adults, were driven north by Puppy Pipeline Rescue Georgia and arrived in the Bay State on Tuesday. All of the felines are are said to be social and healthy.

Officials say the cats were living at the LaGrange Animal Shelter, which has been overwhelmed with animals as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The shelter is said to be experiencing a 45 percent year-over-year increase in animal surrenders in 2020.

The latest transport of cats comes less than two weeks after dozens of pets were shipped to the MSPCA-Angell from the storm and pandemic-ravaged St. Thomas.

“We remain committed to helping shelters across the country who are struggling to care for the number of animals in their facilities,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “Fortunately, we’re in a position to help, and these cats and kittens, all friendly and highly social, are ready for new homes here in Massachusetts.”

Keiley noted that it’s possible the MSPCA may transport more animals from the LaGrange shelter in the coming weeks.

All of the cats are currently staying at the MSPCA-Cape Cod in Centerville, which is said to boast a newer and larger quarantine space than the organization’s two other adoption centers in Boston and Methuen.

They have all completed their 48-hour quarantine and are ready for adoption.

Anyone interested in adopting can contact the center directly at capeadoptions@mspca.org.

The organization is also seeking donations as it works to place hundreds of animals in new homes, many of whom require expensive medical care before they can be adopted.

