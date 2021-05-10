MSPCA increases reward for tips after cat found bound, fatally shot in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MSPCA has increased its reward for information leading to an animal cruelty conviction to $2,500 as police investigate the recent binding and killing of a cat in Cambridge.

The organization is hoping the upped reward will help police identify the person responsible for binding and shooting a young male cat that was found dead near the intersection of Hurley and Sciarappa Streets in Cambridge at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 6.

Cambridge’s Animal Control Officer responded to a call about a cat crying underneath a car and discovered that the cat, whose hind legs were bound with masking tape, had already died.

The Animal Control Officer brought the cat to Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain, where Pathologist Pam Mouser performed a necropsy and determined a large percentage of the cat’s fur was missing, and the animal suffered multiple BB gunshot wounds across its face and body. Preliminary findings indicate that the cat died when one of the BBs punctured its lung. Eleven BBs were removed from its body.

“This case is a particularly disturbing as the cat was not only shot numerous times, but was also purposefully bound with tape and ultimately left to die from his injuries,” said Dr. Mouser.

Anyone with information is urged to call the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement phone number at 800-628-5808 or the Cambridge Police Dept. at 617-349-3300.

