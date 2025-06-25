BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA is now investigating a shocking video that shows a dog being hit with a leash in Dorchester earlier this month, and now the pooch named Pluto is up for adoption.

The video, shared with 7NEWS by Johnae Johnson, shows a person whipping the dog while shouting at it to “stop being stupid” and “let’s go” while lifting it up by its leash.

“I was seeing the man being verbally abusive to the dog I was seeing him drag the dog hit it even swing it around that was the most unbelievable part for me,” she told 7NEWS.

Johnson said she immediately reported the incident and posted the video on social media.

Soon after, the MSPCA says they were flooded with calls, emails, and messages from the community.

“What we witnessed on the video is outrageous and something that we find completely unacceptable so we understood the community’s outcry for action and we met that action,” said MSPCA Angell Animal Protection Division Vice President Mike Keiley.

The dog, a 1-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix, was surrendered Friday. Pluto, who has been moved around a lot, was now giving kisses to the camera and playing with staffers.

And now the MSPCA is looking to find him his forever home.

Keiley said, “He is really an energetic fun loving guy who definitely has loads of energy and lots of desire to play and goof around … one thing that never ceases to amaze me is how willing animals are to trust again.”

Learn more: https://www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/boston-adoption-center/

