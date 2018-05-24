MSPCA looking for owner of deaf dog found abandoned in a backpack in West Roxbury

WEST ROXBURY (WHDH) — A 9-year-old Pomeranian that was found abandoned in a backpack in West Roxbury last week is recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan and the MSPCA.

Andrea DesJardins, of West Roxbury, was walking home last Friday when she came across a backpack that had been left under a bush at the corner of Center and Willow streets. When she stopped to investigate, she was shocked to see that the bag was moving.

When she opened the backpack, out popped Jan, a “startled, chocolate brown Pomeranian,” according to the MSPCA in Jamaica Plain, which pointed out that had DesJardins not rushed the dog to the MSPCA, she easily could have died from exposure or starvation.

Although Jan registered a dangerously low body temperature when she arrived at the MSPCA, staffers warmed her using heated blankets and she has since recovered. The dog, which is likely partially or totally deaf, is believed to have spent more than a day in the bag before she was found.

“She’s adorable and oh-so-friendly,” the MSPCA wrote in a statement released Thursday. “Moreover, word spread like wildfire throughout the MSPCA and now that her mandatory seven-day stray hold expires (end of day today) she’ll likely be adopted by a staffer without ever having to go onto the adoption floor.”

The MSPCA is looking to identify the person who abandoned Jan — which is a felony in Massachusetts that is punishable with fines up to $5,000 and up to 7 years in state prison.

Anyone with information is urged to call the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Department at 1-800-628-5808.

