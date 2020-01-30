MSPCA looking for people in need of ‘tiny sous-chef’ to adopt baby rats

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA-Boston is asking anyone in need of a “tiny sous-chef or two” to come and adopt some baby rats.

The nonprofit animal shelter took to Instagram on Thursday to invite people to come and meet some of the furry friends. MSPCA said it has four baby rats and several adult rats that are up for adoption.

The shelter said the “smart, cuddly, creatures” would “love to sit on your shoulder and help you cook!”

Anyone interested in adopting the tiny pets can head to an open house at the Huntington Avenue location from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

