BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA-Angell in Boston and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem on Tuesday announced that adoption fees for small pets will be waived this weekend.

Dogs and cats left animal shelters in droves during the pet adoption boom spurred by the pandemic but rabbits, guinea pigs, and other small pets were left behind, officials said. Animal shelters including the MSPCA-Angell and NEAS are now overwhelmed by their numbers and eager to find loving homes for the animals.

The MSPCA says it has seen a 66 percent increase in rabbit and guinea pig surrenders in the last year.

“Rabbits and other small pets are also great co-workers for people working at home and a good choice for those concerned about returning to the office and spending less time at home,” Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell, said in a news release.

In an effort to encourage adoptions, the MSPCA and NEAS is waiving fees on 194 small pets available.

Mice, hamsters, gerbils, and birds are also available for adoption.

The cost savings for those interested in adopting will be substantial, officials said.

Rabbit adopters will save $85. The $35 for guinea pigs, and $10 fee for hamsters, mice and gerbils will be waived, as will the fee for birds—which can range from $10 for finches to $150 for parrots.

Adoption appointments can be booked in advance at mspca.org/smalls and neas.org/smalls.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)