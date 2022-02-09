BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter are waiving adoption fees for small pets this weekend as they look to rehome the furry animals.

The fee-waived “adoptathon” for guinea pigs, rabbits, mice, hamsters, and all other small pets is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Adopters who take advantage of the “adoptathon” will save $85 per rabbit and $30 per guinea pig

The MSPCA says guinea pig and rabbit surrenders have increased by more than 66 percent in the last year.

There are currently 104 small pets living at the MSPCA’s three adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Centerville on Cape Cod, with 20 of those set to be transported to NEAS in time for the “adoptathon.”

Anyone wishing to adopt a small pet can visit mspca.org/feewaived to apply.

